Officer who killed Daunte Wright is taking her story on the road with help from a former prosecutor

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minnesota police officer who was convicted of killing Daunte Wright during a traffic stop is out of prison and delivering presentations at law enforcement conferences. Kim Potter’s presence at training conferences has stirred up a heated debate over how officers punished for misconduct should atone for their misdeeds. One presentation Potter had been scheduled to deliver was abruptly canceled in September following criticism. Other law enforcement groups continue to invite her to speak. Wright’s mother says Potter is profiting off her son’s death and resurfacing painful memories. Some in law enforcement say she could share a cautionary tale with others who make life-or-death decisions in the field.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.