A massive blast outside Karachi Airport in Pakistan injures at least 4

Published 1:30 PM

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a massive explosion outside Karachi Airport has injured at least four people and destroyed several vehicles. Police and the provincial government said a tanker exploded Sunday outside the airport, which is Pakistan’s biggest. But the provincial home minister Zia Ul Hassan told local TV station Geo that it was an attack on foreign nationals. Videos showed flames engulfing cars and a thick column of smoke rising from the scene.

