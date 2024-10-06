International rescue teams arrive in Bosnia after devastating floods and landslides

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Rescue teams from Bosnia’s neighbors and European Union countries are joining efforts to clear rubble and find people still missing after floods and landslides devastated parts of the Balkan country. Bosnia sought EU help after a heavy rainstorm overnight Friday left entire areas under water and destroyed roads and bridges, killing at least 18 people and injuring dozens. Officials said that at least 10 people are still unaccounted for, many of whom were from the village of Donja Jablanica, in southern Bosnia, which was almost completely buried in rocks and rubble from a quarry that operated on a hill above.

