Monday is the last day to register to vote in El Paso

Published 8:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Monday, October 7 is the last day to register to vote in El Paso County.

In order to vote in Texas you must be registered.

There are 520,372 registered voters as of Sunday, October 6. After you register you will receive a voter registration certificate that will show your precinct number which is determined by your address. 

During early voting you can vote in any of the location, but on Election Day you will need to head to your designated precinct. 

You are required to show an acceptable form of photo ID, there is a list of seven different types you can use. 

Early voting starts Monday, October 21 and runs through November 1. 

Election day is Tuesday, November 5. 

If you have not registered to vote yet, click here to input your information.

Brianna Perez

