Wounded California officer fatally shoots man during ‘unprovoked’ knife attack

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Police in California say an officer has fatally shot a man who wounded him with a knife outside a city police headquarters in what authorities called an unprovoked attack. The Santa Monica Police Department says a man in his 30s approached the male officer outside the front doors of the police station around 5:20 p.m. Saturday. The man was told he would need to wait while the officer finished speaking to a resident but then produced a knife and slashed and stabbed the officer. The officer armed himself while retreating around the corner of the building and shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer reportedly was transported to a hospital with serious wounds but is expected to survive.

