North Carolina residents impacted by Helene likely to see some voting changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections has unanimously passed an emergency resolution to make several voting changes in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene devastated the region. The board is made up of both Democrats and Republicans. The resolution passed Monday includes changes such as allowing absentee ballots to be dropped off at Election Day polling places by 7:30 p.m. It also lets voters pick up absentee ballots in-person until the day before the election. County election boards may also make changes to where early voting and Election Day polling places are located.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.