Deadspin loses bid to toss defamation suit over article accusing young Chiefs fan of racism

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has refused to dismiss a defamation lawsuit against sports website Deadspin over an article accusing a 9-year-old NFL fan and his family of racism because of his game-day attire. The lawsuit was filed by California residents Raul and Shannon Armenta on behalf of themselves and their son, Holden, who attended a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders last November. The boy, whose family is Native American, wore a Chiefs jersey, with his face painted half-red and half-black, and a costume Native American headdress. Deadspin published an article the next day stating that the boy had “found a way to hate black people and the Native American at the same time.”

