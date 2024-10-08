Judge declines bid by New Hampshire parents to protest transgender players at school soccer games

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A federal judge has declined to grant an immediate order sought by some New Hampshire parents to allow them to wear pink wristbands with “XX” on them at girls high school soccer games to protest transgender girls playing. But the judge did rule that one father who had been banned by the school district for the rest of the season after a protest and altercation be allowed to watch his daughter’s games and pick her up from soccer practice so long as he didn’t engage in any protest activity. The case arose after three parents and a grandparent of soccer players at Bow High School sued the school district.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.