Las Vegas will blow a kiss goodbye — literally — to the Tropicana with a flashy casino implosion

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sin City will soon blow a kiss goodbye to the Tropicana in an elaborate implosion that will level two hotel towers in 22 seconds. The celebration at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday will include a fireworks display and drone show, but officials are not allowing public viewing because of safety concerns. The show will be livestreamed and televised on local news channels. It will be the first casino implosion in nearly a decade for a city that loves fresh starts. The Tropicana closed in April after 67 years to make room for a new baseball stadium for the relocating Oakland Athletics.

