El Paso Sheriff’s Office arrests El Paso county man wanted for sexual assault of child

By
Published 6:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has arrested an El Paso county resident wanted for the charge of "Continuous Sexual Abuse of Young Child or Disabled Individual: Victim Under 14."

Rogelio Garcia Jr. was arrested Tuesday at his home on the 13400 block of Emerald Pass Ave. near Horizon City Tuesday after an investigation by the EPCSO's special victims unit, with the assistance of the major crimes, warrants and fugitive apprehension, and narcotics units.

According to a release from a sheriff's office spokesperson, Garcia was taken into custody without incident.

El Paso County jail records indicate Garcia was booked the same day on a $150,000 bond for an offense in December 2015. He was shown as released on Wednesday.

Andrew J. Polk

