Skip to Content
News

Near record-breaking temperatures expected this week in the Borderland

KVIA
By
New
October 8, 2024 12:59 PM
Published 4:08 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Unseasonably hot and dry conditions will continue in the Borderland through the weekend, with temperatures steadily climbing each day.

High pressure over Arizona and New Mexico is expected to bring near-record highs from Thursday to Sunday, with El Paso reaching the low to mid 90s, potentially setting new daily records on Thursday and Saturday.

Cloud cover may develop over higher elevations during the afternoons and evenings, but skies will remain mostly clear across the desert floor.

Winds will be light, ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

A shift in the weather pattern is expected next week, bringing a possibility of cooler temperatures and rain.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content