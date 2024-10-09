Near record-breaking temperatures expected this week in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Unseasonably hot and dry conditions will continue in the Borderland through the weekend, with temperatures steadily climbing each day.

High pressure over Arizona and New Mexico is expected to bring near-record highs from Thursday to Sunday, with El Paso reaching the low to mid 90s, potentially setting new daily records on Thursday and Saturday.

Cloud cover may develop over higher elevations during the afternoons and evenings, but skies will remain mostly clear across the desert floor.

Winds will be light, ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

A shift in the weather pattern is expected next week, bringing a possibility of cooler temperatures and rain.