Tennessee officials dispute a ruling that restored voting rights to 4 people who can’t have guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee election officials are disputing a judge’s ruling that restored the voting rights of four people who can’t have guns under their specific felony offenses. The motion filed by the state last week shows the impact of a new Tennessee policy that gun rights are a prerequisite to casting ballots again for people with felony records. Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Angelita Blackshear Dalton last month ordered the restoration of voting rights for the four requesters. She ruled that someone who can’t get their gun rights back because of a disqualifying felony can get their voting rights back. State officials disagreed and asked that the order be changed.

