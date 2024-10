Socorro, TEXAS (KVIA) -- An all new Elite haunted experience is coming to Socorro, it is called The Grove Haunted House. It is located at 10612 Horn Circle in Socorro, Texas 79927 and it will officially open on October 10th. It's brought to you by the same company that brings you Bright Side Festival and Neon Paint Party, 9one5 LIVE. For more information click here .

