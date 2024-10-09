Tre Stewart’s 3 total TDs help Jacksonville State ease by New Mexico State 54-13

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Tyler Huff passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another, Tre Stewart had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score, and Jacksonville State eased by New Mexico State 54-13 on Wednesday night.

Jacksonville State (3-3, 2-0 Conference USA), which recorded eight rushing touchdowns at Kennesaw State on Friday, used six rushers to combine for 49 carries, 334 yards and five touchdowns. Logan Smothers’ lone run went for a 72-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 54-6 lead.

New Mexico State (1-5, 0-3) was held to just 13 first downs and 220 yards through three quarters. The Aggies finished with 350 yards and three turnovers — the last being an interception by Travis Franklin Jr. in the end zone on the final play of the game.

JSU scored on four of its last five drives of the first half for a 33-6 lead. The Gamecocks kept in going in the second half with three straight scoring drives to put the game away.

Stewart broke free up the middle to score from 48-yards away to take a 26-6 lead with 1:25 left in the first half. Then New Mexico State turned it over on the following possession when Jawaun Campbell forced a fumble that teammate J-Rock Swain recovered. Jacksonville State’s field position got even better after an unnecessary roughness penalty led to Huff’s 2-yard TD.

Huff was 11 of 18 for 196 yards and he carried it 13 times for 58 yards. Stewart carried it 21 times for 118 yards, and his one catch went for a 32-yard score.

SCARY MOMENTS

NMSU running back Monte Watkins was carted off the field and loaded into an on-field ambulance with 9:27 left in the second quarter after a trick play went wrong. Quarterback Santino Marucci faked like he was getting an audible from the sideline and the direct snap went to Watkins, who was hit hard while trying to gather a fumble.

Two minutes later, Marucci stayed on the field for several minutes after taking a shot to the head by Fred Perry. After a review, Perry was ejected for targeting. Marucci returned on New Mexico State’s next possession.

Marucci finished 3 of 10 for 24 yards. Backup Parker Awad, who played a majority of the second half, completed 9 of 16 passes for 120 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

