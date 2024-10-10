Skip to Content
News

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will retire from tennis after next month’s Davis Cup finals

KVIA
By
New
Published 3:52 AM

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal announced Thursday he will retire from tennis at age 38 following next month’s Davis Cup finals.

Nadal won 22 Grand Slam singles titles during an unprecedented era he shared with his rivals in the so-called Big Three, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

In an announcement on social media, the Spaniard indicated his decision was related to persistent injury problems.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content