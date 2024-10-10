Back-to-back hurricanes reshape 2024 campaign’s final stretch

WASHINGTON (AP) — A pair of unwelcome and destructive guests named Helene and Milton have stormed their way into this year’s presidential election. The unprecedented back-to-back hurricanes have jumbled the schedules of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump — both of whom devoted part of their Thursdays to tackling questions about the storms. The two hurricanes are forcing basic questions about who as president would best respond to deadly natural disasters. And just weeks before the Nov. 5 election, the storms have disrupted the mechanics of voting in several key counties and forced the candidates to alert their plans.

