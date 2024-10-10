Disney World and other Orlando parks to reopen Friday after Hurricane Milton shutdown
Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida theme parks including Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld say they’ll open their gates on Friday after shutting down for Hurricane Milton. The three Orland-based parks say they’ll reopen after assessing the storm’s damage. All shut down on Wednesday. The parks say some Halloween special events won’t be offered and they won’t necessarily be fully functioning, but the public is welcome back. Milton put a damper on the vacation of tens of thousands of tourists, many of whom hunkered down in hotels during the closures. Orlando International Airport stopped commercial operations Wednesday morning and had not yet announced a reopening time.