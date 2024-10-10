Ethel Kennedy, social activist and wife of Robert F. Kennedy, has died

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Ethel Kennedy, who lost her husband Robert F. Kennedy to assassination, has died. She was 96. She was by her husband’s side when the senator was killed while running for president in 1969. She endured that tragedy and many others while raising their 11 children. A millionaire’s daughter and family matriarch, she founded the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights advocated for many causes, demonstrating for farmworkers in Florida and joining a hunger strike against President Trump’s immigration policies. She didn’t comment on her son Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign, which other family members denounced as going against the family’s Democratic values.

