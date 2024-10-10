Harris, asked to name 3 virtues for Trump, can’t name any

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris was asked to name three virtues that her opponent in next month’s election, Donald Trump, possesses — but was unable to come up with even one. At the end of her town hall for Spanish-language network Univision in Las Vegas on Thursday, an audience member asked, “Please give me three virtues that Trump has.” Harris criticized the former president’s ”us versus them” approach and said she thought he “loves his family” but that she didn’t really know him so she couldn’t be sure. “I don’t really have much more to offer you,” she concluded.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.