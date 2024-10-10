Indonesia arrests a suspect wanted by China for running a $14 billion investment scam

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Immigration officers in Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali have arrested a Chinese suspect sought by Beijing for helping run over $14 billion investment scam to clients in China. Officials said on Thursday that the 39-year-old man, identified only by his initial, LQ, was arrested on Oct. 1, when an immigration auto-gate in Bali’s Ngurah Rai international airport denied him departure for Singapore as the biometric data identified him as a suspect wanted by Beijing and listed on an Interpol warrant. The suspect arrived in Bali from Singapore with a Turkish passport as Joe Lin on Sept. 26, just a day before Indonesian authorities received the notice from Interpol.

