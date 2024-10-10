Jeremy Strong and Sebastian Stan on ‘The Apprentice’: ‘We’re way out on a limb’

NEW YORK (AP) — Even in an election year, most seem to agree on one aspect about Ali Abbasi’s much-debated Donald Trump film “The Apprentice”: Sebastian Stan is a remarkably good Trump and Jeremy Strong is chillingly riveting as the New York power broker Roy Cohn. One reviewer recently wrote Strong’s portrayal of Cohn is “uncanny in its accuracy.” The critic? Longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone. Since its debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May, “The Apprentice” has been hounded by controversy. Its makers have had to fight to secure a theatrical release, which, in opening Thursday, comes just weeks ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

