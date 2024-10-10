Mexico sends 660 soldiers, National Guard to protect lime growers suffering extortion by cartels

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has announced it has sent 660 soldiers and militarized National Guard officers to the western state of Michoacan to protect lime growers who complained they were suffering extortion demands by cartels. The Defense Department said that since the start of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration on Oct. 1, it has sent 300 soldiers and 360 Guard officers to several lime-growing townships. In August, more than half of lime packing warehouses in the lowlands of Michoacan closed temporarily after growers and distributors said they had received demands from the Los Viagras and other cartels for a cut of their income.

