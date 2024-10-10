Obama gives blistering critique of Trump as he campaigns for Harris in critical Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has delivered a blistering critique of Donald Trump at a get-out-the-vote rally for Kamala Harris, portraying his White House successor as a bully, a punchline and someone who gives speeches “like Fidel Castro.” Obama, speaking Thursday as voting was underway in the critical battleground state Pennsylvania, said there “is absolutely no evidence that this man thinks about anybody but himself.” Obama also sought to undercut Trump’s standing with men, saying some “seem to think Trump’s behavior of bullying and putting people down is a sign of strength.” Pounding his fist on the podium, Obama said, “I am here to tell you, that is not what real strength is.”

