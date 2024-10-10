Utah candidates for Mitt Romney’s open US Senate seat square off in debate

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — The Republican and Democratic contenders vying for Mitt Romney’s open U.S. Senate seat in Utah are set to square off in a debate that will likely center on their shared focus on climate policy. Republican U.S. Rep. John Curtis faces an environmental activist and mountaineer who has tried to undercut her opponent’s credentials as a climate-focused congressman. Democrat Caroline Gleich is the clear underdog in a deeply red state that has not elected a member of her party to the Senate since 1970. The winner in November will succeed one of Washington’s most prominent centrists and an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump.

