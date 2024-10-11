Amigo Airsho return to Fort Bliss after a12 year hiatus

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA)-- It's been 12 long years since the Sun City witnessed one of the world's finest military flight team's airsho, but this weekend they are back and bigger than before.

Today the Amigo Airsho invited 200 VIP guests to get a glimpse of what's to come this weekend. Rose Lucero vice president of special events for the Amigo Airsho says this is a day the kids will always remember.

"There's a lot of hardships that families go through sometimes.So to be able to bring kids who may not otherwise have had this opportunity, is really unique," Lucero said.

One of the organizations that attended the preview show was Segundo Barrio Futbol Club. This group is made up of kids from Downtown El Paso and surrounding areas. Juan Adame, parent of one of the kids from Segundo Barrio Futbol Club says events like these make the kids feel special.

The Amigo Airsho started in 1981, for 31 years they celebrated the spirit of aviation, honoring armed forces and creating memories. In 2012 the show stopped due to budget cuts. Lucero says she was a volunteer with the show years ago and she is excited to be apart of the team bringing it back.

The Tickets are still available for purchase.

Gates Open: 9:00 AM

Ground Entertainment: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Aerial Sho: 11:30 AM - 4:30 PM*

Gates Close: 6:00 PM

