Fisher-Price recalls over 2 million ‘Snuga Swings’ following the deaths of 5 infants

NEW YORK (AP) — Fisher-Price is recalling parts of over 2 million infant swings across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. That’s because of a serious suffocation risk following reports of five infant deaths. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns that all models of Fisher-Price’s Snuga Swings should never be used for sleep or have bedding materials added. Between 2012 and 2022 there have five reports of deaths involving infants when this product was used for sleep. Consumers are urged to immediately cut off the headrest and remove the body-support insert before continuing to use the swing. Fisher-Price, a division of toy giant Mattel, is providing a $25 refund to those who remove and destroy these parts of the product.

