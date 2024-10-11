Iran’s World Cup qualifier against Qatar is switched to Dubai after security concerns

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Asian Football Confederation says an upcoming World Cup qualifying game won’t take place in Iran because of escalating tensions in the region. The AFC switched the venue for the Oct. 15 soccer game between Iran and Qatar from the Iranian city of Mashhad to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The decision comes three days after the AFC eliminated Mohun Bagan Super Giants from the AFC Champions League Two after the Indian club had refused to travel to Iran to face Tractor SC in the city of Tabriz.

