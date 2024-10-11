Kentucky woman is arrested after police find human remains in her mom’s oven and a body in the yard

MOUNT OLIVET, Ky. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Kentucky woman after a dismembered body wound found in her mother’s backyard and human remains were found in a warm pot in the home’s oven. The Kentucky State Police say in a news release that a man hired to work on the property in Mount Olivet called authorities Wednesday after finding the body. Police obtained a search warrant for the home and called in a special response team, but a woman inside, 32-year-old Torilena May Fields, initially refused to come out. Authorities say when she finally did, she had blood on her face, hands and clothing. Fields is charged with abusing a corpse and other counts, and authorities say she could face further charges.

