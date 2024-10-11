Lawyer for news organizations presses Guantanamo judge to make public a plea deal for 9/11 accused

FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) — A lawyer for news organizations has urged the U.S. military commission at Guantanamo Bay to unseal the plea deal struck with accused 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two others. Attorney David Schulz told the military commission judge Friday that the public has a constitutional right to follow one of the “most-disputed, debated, argued-about prosecutions” in U.S. history. Mohammed and two co-accused had struck a plea deal with the U.S. government in August. But Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin swiftly revoked it. Defense lawyers have joined prosecutors in asking the Guantanamo military judge to keep terms of the plea deal sealed. The judge indicated a decision could come as soon as November.-

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.