One Tech Tip: Here’s what you need to do before and after your phone is stolen or lost

LONDON (AP) — Phones hold so much of our digital lives that if they ever get stolen or go missing, it can cause major disruption beyond just the loss of a device. There are steps you can take to make it less painful if this happens to you. At a minimum, lock down the phone and individual apps with a password or biometric scan. Activate the find my device feature on iOS or Android, which you can use to locate the phone if it goes missing. You can also use this feature to make the phone play a sound or put it in lost mode.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.