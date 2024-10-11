One Tech Tip: Here’s what you need to do before and after your phone is stolen or lost
AP Business Writer
LONDON (AP) — Phones hold so much of our digital lives that if they ever get stolen or go missing, it can cause major disruption beyond just the loss of a device. There are steps you can take to make it less painful if this happens to you. At a minimum, lock down the phone and individual apps with a password or biometric scan. Activate the find my device feature on iOS or Android, which you can use to locate the phone if it goes missing. You can also use this feature to make the phone play a sound or put it in lost mode.