Somalia says it welcomes Egypt’s offer to deploy peacekeepers there

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia says Egypt has offered to deploy peacekeeping troops to the Horn of Africa nation in a security partnership that is emerging as the mandate of a long-time group of African Union peacekeepers winds down. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Thursday attended a summit in the Eritrean capital, Asmara, where he and the leaders of Somalia and Eritrea pledged strong cooperation in regional security. Somali authorities said at the end of the summit that they welcome Egypt’s offer to deploy troops in Somalia as part of a stabilization force when the present African Union force disbands in December.

