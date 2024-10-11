Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Pope Francis as he continues his European tour to push his ‘victory plan’

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has met Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican, the latest step in the Ukrainian president’s European tour to win support for his proposed “victory plan” aimed at ending the conflict with Russia. The pope and the Ukrainian leader held private talks for 35 minutes, four months after their bilateral meeting in June on the sidelines of the G7 summit in southern Italy. On Thursday, Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London, French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in Rome. He is expected to travel to Germany later on Friday to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

