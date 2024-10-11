Wholesale inflation remained cool last month in latest sign that price pressures are slowing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States were unchanged last month in another sign that inflation is returning to something close to normal after years of pressuring America’s households in the wake of COVID-19. The producer price index — which tracks inflation before it hits consumers — didn’t move from August to September after rising 0.2% the month before. It rose 1.8% last month from a year earlier, down from a 1.9% year-over-year increase in August. Excluding food and energy prices, which tend to fluctuate from month to month, so-called core wholesale prices rose 0.2% from August and 2.8% from a year earlier, a tick higher than in the previous month.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.