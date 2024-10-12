America First Policy Institute, a group advising Trump, says its systems were breached

The America First Policy Institute says “hostile foreign actors” breached its systems. AFPI is a group helping to lay the groundwork for a future Donald Trump administration. It says it discovered the breach last week but would not disclose what materials were compromised. AFPI has been publishing policy guides and penning executive orders and draft legislation for Trump to potentially implement if he wins. It is led by Brooke Rollins, who previously led Trump’s Domestic Policy Council and is widely expected to be a contender for a top job if Trump wins again. The reported breach comes after authorities said Iranian hackers targeted Trump’s campaign and email accounts of some supporters and stole some material.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.