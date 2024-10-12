Skip to Content
El Paso Fire crews quickly extinguish shed fire in central El Paso

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 10:17 PM
Published 10:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire crews responded to a structure fire just before 10 p.m. Saturday in Central El Paso.

It happened at the 500 block of Corto Way.

El Paso Fire dispatch said it was a shed that caught fire and was quickly put out by crews at the scene.

Our crew at the scene reports one person being treated at the scene and taken away on a stretcher, no information at this time on the type of injuries were reported and no information on what caused the fire at this time.

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

