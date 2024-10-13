North Korea says front-line units ready to strike South Korea if more drones appear

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says its front-line army units are ready to launch strikes on South Korea after accusing its rival of flying drones over the capital Pyongyang. South Korea has refused to confirm whether it sent drones but warned it would sternly punish North Korea if the safety of its citizens is threatened. In a statement carried by state media Sunday, North Korea’s Defense Ministry said that the military had issued a preliminary order to artillery and other army units near the border with South Korea to “get fully ready to open fire.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.