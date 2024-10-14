A Tesla car crashes and catches fire in France, killing 4

PARIS (AP) — Police in France say four people have died in a car crash after their Tesla vehicle reportedly hit a road sign and caught fire. A local police spokesman said the exact circumstances of the crash Saturday night near the city of Niort were still to be determined and an investigation was underway. He said there were no witnesses, making the investigation complicated. He said the driver and three passengers were burnt beyond recognition. Tesla did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

