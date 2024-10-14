EPISD delays school closure recommendation announcement

by Claudia Lorena Silva

October 14, 2024

The El Paso Independent School District postponed its plans to announce which elementary schools might close until Thursday.

The announcement was initially scheduled during the district’s regular school board meeting on Tuesday evening. District officials posted a notice Monday that that meeting was canceled, but haven’t said why.

Administrators will now unveil what schools they propose to close at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the EPISD Administration Building, 1014 N. Stanton.

During the meeting, Superintendent Diana Sayavedra and other district administrators are expected to provide a list of schools they recommend closing as part of a process that’s been called “Destination District Redesign.” They will also announce the dates for a final series of community meetings meant to inform people about the proposed closures.

Following the meetings, the EPISD school board will need to meet again to vote on the plan.

Sayavedra said she expects several elementary schools to shut their doors throughout all parts of the district.

EPISD has faced declining enrollments for years as the district has faced declining birth rates and increased competition for students from charter schools and neighboring school districts.

The enrollment decline is expected to continue in coming years.