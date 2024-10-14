Members of the Kennedy family gather for funeral of Ethel Kennedy

CENTERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — Members of the Kennedy family gathered Monday for the funeral of Ethel Kennedy, the wife of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. She died on Thursday at age 96. Monday’s funeral was closed to the public and took place at Our Lady of Victory, in Centerville, Massachusetts, about 28 miles north of Boston. Mourners gathered at the church under a cool gray sky. Ethel Kennedy died following complications related to a stroke suffered earlier this month. She raised the couple’s 11 children after her husband was assassinated and remained dedicated to social causes and the family’s legacy. President Joe Biden called her an American icon.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.