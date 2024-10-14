Russia says it captured a southern Ukraine village in a push before winter comes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says it has captured the village of Levadne in southern Ukraine as it probes for weaknesses along the war’s roughly 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line before winter arrives. Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, on Monday reported no nighttime Shahed drone attacks on the country for the first time in about six weeks. They said five days ago that they struck a Shahed storage facility in Russia’s Krasnodar region where some 400 drones reportedly were being kept. In Moscow, the Defense Ministry said Russian troops took Levadne in the Zaporizhzhia region. Ukraine’s troops are straining to hold back Russia’s military might, especially in the eastern Donetsk region.

