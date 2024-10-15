Skip to Content
Breanna Stewart and her wife Marta Xargay receive homophobic threats after Game 1 of WNBA Finals

Published 2:22 PM

AP Basketball Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart and her wife Marta Xargay received threatening homophobic anonymous emails after Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. The emails went directly to Xargay’s account which was a bit unnerving for the couple. The two-time MVP said she notified the team and they escalated it to security. Stewart said Xargay has filed a complaint with police at the advice of the team and security. Stewart had a chance to win Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, but missed one of two free throws with 0.8 seconds left in regulation and then a potential tying layup at the overtime buzzer.

