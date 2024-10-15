Egypt’s long-delayed mega-museum is opening some galleries in a trial run

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say the long-delayed Grand Egyptian Museum will partially open its main galleries on Wednesday, showcasing 12 halls that exhibit aspects of ancient Egypt. The museum, a mega-project near the famed Giza Pyramids which has cost well over $1 billion so far, will open the halls for 4,000 visitors per day as a trial run until the official opening date, which is yet to be announced. The opening of the museum, which has been under construction for more than a decade, has been repeatedly delayed for various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 100,000 artifacts of Egypt’s ancient treasures will be displayed in the world’s largest archaeological museum.

