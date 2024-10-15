Hong Kong cuts liquor tax in effort to reignite its nightlife industry

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader announced a cut to liquor tax as the Asian financial hub hopes to revive its reputation as a travel destination with a vibrant nightlife and dining scene. After fulfilling Beijing’s long-standing imperative to enact a homegrown national security law, Chief Executive John Lee now faces challenges with economic competitiveness. Changes in residents’ lifestyles and a wave of middle-class emigration during the COVID-19 pandemic have dampened local demand. In his annual policy address, Lee said the duty rate for liquor with an import price of more than 200 Hong Kong dollars would be slashed from 100% to 10% for the portion above that price. He hoped the policy would foster the logistics, storage, tourism and high-end dining industries.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.