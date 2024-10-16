Alabama to execute man for 2016 quintuple murder

Alabama is preparing to execute a man who admitted to killing five people with an ax and gun during a 2016 drug-fueled rampage. Derrick Dearman, 36, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in south Alabama. Dearman pleaded guilty to killing five people in 2016 when he broke into the home where his estranged girlfriend had taken refuge. Dearman this spring dropped his appeals. so his execution go forward.

