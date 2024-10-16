As women seek open congressional seats in Maryland, reproductive rights are front and center

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — In an election where the future of reproductive rights is on the ballot in Maryland and elsewhere across the country, the state’s all-male congressional delegation stands to gain an influx of women. The delegation has been all-male since former Sen. Barbara Mikulski retired in 2016, but the state has a long history of female officeholders from both parties. It’s a dynamic that has taken center stage in the state’s most competitive U.S. House race as Democrat April McClain Delaney faces off against conservative Republican Neil Parrott. Issues impacting women have been a sticking point as Parrott seeks to deflect questions on his anti-abortion record. Two other female candidates are also vying for open seats in the state’s nine-member delegation.

