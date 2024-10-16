Disney to debut new Lightning Lane Premier Pass this month, but some guests may have sticker shock

The Walt Disney Co. is set to pilot a new pass for guests to get on rides faster at its domestic theme parks, but the cost might be a bit out of reach for many. At Disneyland in California, the Lightning Lane Premier Pass will cost $400 per person, per day for visits to both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure through the end of the year as long as the guest also has a valid admission ticket with a Park Hopper benefit. Prices at Disney World in Florida will range from $129 to $449 per pass at launch.

