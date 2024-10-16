Jose Iglesias is the latest in a long line of MLB players (and umpires) making their own music

When it comes to baseball and music, the connection runs a lot deeper than walk-up songs and “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” The soundtrack of the New York Mets’ run to this year’s NL Championship Series includes Jose Iglesias’ “OMG,” adding another link between America’s pastime and the music of its biggest fans. The veteran infielder released his hit song in June. Former big league pitchers Bronson Arroyo, Barry Zito and Adam Wainwright are among a long list of baseball figures who have created their own music.

