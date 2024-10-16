US official warns of growing North Korean military support for Russia’s war

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell says that Washington and its allies are “alarmed” by North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats as well as its increasing military support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, but said he couldn’t confirm Ukrainian claims that Pyongyang was also sending soldiers to fight for Moscow. Campbell spoke with reporters Wednesday, following discussions with South Korean and Japanese counterparts on reinvigorating an international pressure campaign against North Korea, which faltered in recent years amid a deepening divide at the U.N. Security Council. Earlier on Wednesday, Washington, Seoul and Tokyo announced plans with eight Western governments to launch a new multinational team to monitor the enforcement of sanctions against North Korea.

