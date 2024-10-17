Cleveland mayor says Browns owners have decided to move team from lakefront home

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are moving out of their lakefront home. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb says he met with Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslem, who announced their intent to relocate the NFL team to suburban Brook Park despite the city’s efforts to keep it in Cleveland. The Browns considered a $1.1 billion plan from the city to renovate their 25-year-old downtown stadium, but instead chose to build a $2.4 billion dome in Brook Park, bout 12 miles south of Cleveland. Bibb says “the Haslem Sports Group may want a roof over their heads, but my responsibility is to ensure that Cleveland residents have a roof over theirs.”

