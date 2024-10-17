Skip to Content
Couple from El Paso showcase documentary about their trek across 370 miles

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A couple that used to live in El Paso is debuting their PBS documentary series called Chasing the Tide. The documentary premeiered on October 10th in the Borderland.

Chrissy and Jay Kleberg walked more than 370 miles across the State of Texas' coastline, from the Louisiana border to the Rio Grande. The documentary showcases the couple exploring the ecosystems found in both states.

The documentary will air throught November on PBS.

